Firdous Ashiq Awan calls for bolstering media cooperation with Iran

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has emphasized reinforcement of bilateral media cooperation between Pakistan and Iran to bring people of the two nations closer.

She was talking to an outgoing Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost in Islamabad.

Firdous Ashiq Awan lauded the services of Mehdi Honardoost for promoting and strengthening bilateral relationships between the two brotherly countries.

The Iranian diplomat said Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep and cordial relations that need to be further strengthened by enhancing mutual cooperation in the arena of joint productions, film exchanges and collaboration between state TV channels.

He also expressed Iran’s keenness regarding the production of the joint documentary about the life and work of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

