Maulana Fazlur Rehman standing alongside with thieves: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, slammed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday, saying that he is standing alongside with thieves which also exposes his anxiety for being distant from the power, ARY News reported.

While talking to media representatives outside the Parliament House, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “Maulana Sahib is standing side-by-side with robbers and the nation is well aware of their wrongdoings. Maulana Sahib! You should also remember that the act [to support robbers] is a violation of the teachings of religion.”

The special assistant urged JUI-F chief to emerge as a leader of the nation instead of supporting the looters. She added, “The responsibility which has been taken by the Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not in the right direction.”

“It seems that Maulana Fazl is very restless for being distant from power.”

Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again raised his voice for uniform rights of the minority community. She reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan also advocated uniform rights of the citizens belonging to the minority community.

The information adviser condemned torturing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Alamgir Khan. She said that the democratic norms were toyed by using police officials by the Sindh government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the session of the National Assembly (NA) was adjourned till August following the ruckus in the House as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PTI legislators traded barbs which turned violent when the lawmakers attempted to attack each other.

