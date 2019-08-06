Pakistan will continue diplomatic, moral support to Kashmiris: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan will continue political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in achieving their right to self-determination, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The PM’ special assistant stated this while talking to media during her visit to the residence of Mishal Malik in Islamabad.

She said the whole nation of Pakistan is standing behind their Kashmiri brethren and supports their just cause of freedom.

Appreciating, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s firm stance on the issue of Kashmir, Mishal Malik said, “Despite many difficulties, we are hopeful that Kashmiris will achieve their destination”.

Earlier today, talking to media outside Parliament House, she said the ongoing two-day special parliamentary session on the situation in occupied Kashmir and India’s move to revoke Article 370 should give a united stance of Pakistan.

Emergency meeting of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir to be held today

The special assistant said the opposition should not do politics on the issue, and it should voice with the government in condemnation of the recent Indian acts.

Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is contacting various world leaders on the developments in India on Kashmir.

She said Pakistan will forcefully present the case of Kashmir at every relevant international forum.

