ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday lauded the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) decision of returning to the federal cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, she said they are all united in this testing time. Together, the nation has to face the coronavirus crisis, she added.

The MQM’s rejoining the cabinet will lend credence to the government’s efforts for the betterment of Karachi, the SAPM said.

ایم کیو ایم کا کابینہ میں واپسی کا فیصلہ لائق تحسین ہے۔ہم اس کا خیر مقدم کرتے ہیں۔مشکل کی اس گھڑی میں ہم سب ایک ہیں۔ قوم نے یکجا ہوکر کرونا کے چیلنج کا مقابلہ کرنا ہے۔ایم کیوایم کی کابینہ میں شمولیت کراچی کے شہریوں کی بہتری کیلئے حکومتی کاوشوں کو تقویت دے گی۔#COVID2019 #PMIK — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to rejoin the federal cabinet after holding a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced at a press conference that MQM-P leadership has decided to become part of the federal government and retain alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

