Firdous lauds MQM-P decision to rejoin cabinet

MQM-P meeting

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday lauded the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) decision of returning to the federal cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, she said they are all united in this testing time. Together, the nation has to face the coronavirus crisis, she added.

The MQM’s rejoining the cabinet will lend credence to the government’s efforts for the betterment of Karachi, the SAPM said.

Earlier in the day, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to rejoin the federal cabinet after holding a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Read More: MQM-P announces rejoining federal cabinet as deadlock ends

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced at a press conference that MQM-P leadership has decided to become part of the federal government and retain alliance with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

