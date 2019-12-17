Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan criticises Narendra Modi over his extremist approach

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on the latest situation in India after the controversial citizenship bill, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extremist mindset has engulfed the entire India.

In series of tweets on Tuesday, Firdous Ashiq Awan, warned that Modi’s extremist mindset poses a grave threat to regional peace.

Awan regretted the use of barbaric violence against the students protesting against the bigoted and discriminatory citizenship act.

The horrendous violence is humiliation of humanity and a slap on the so called democratic face of India.

Students across India have been staging protests against the Narendra Modi government’s decision to enact the anti-Muslim Citizenship Act.

The Act provides natural citizenship to every single non-Muslim living in India illegally.

