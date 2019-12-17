Firdous Ashiq Awan criticises Narendra Modi over his extremist approach

ISLAMABAD: Reacting on the latest situation in India after the controversial citizenship bill, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extremist mindset has engulfed the entire India.

In series of tweets on Tuesday, Firdous Ashiq Awan, warned that Modi’s extremist mindset poses a grave threat to regional peace.

مودی کی انتہا پسندی کی آگ نے بھارت کو اپنی لپیٹ میں لے لیا ہے۔ ایسی سوچ پورے خطے کے امن کیلئے سنگین خطرہ ہے۔ امتیازی شہریت کے متنازعہ بھارتی قانون نے اقلیتوں بالخصوص مسلمانوں کے حقوق کو روند ڈالاہے ۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 17, 2019

Awan regretted the use of barbaric violence against the students protesting against the bigoted and discriminatory citizenship act.

The horrendous violence is humiliation of humanity and a slap on the so called democratic face of India.

امتیازی اور متعصبانہ شہریت قانون کے خلاف احتجاج کرنے والے بھارتی طلباء پر بہمانہ اور وحشیانہ تشدد انسانیت کی تذلیل اور بھارتی نام نہاد جمہوریت کے منہ پر طمانچہ ہے۔ طلباء پر تشدد نے مودی کے بھارت کو تقسیم کرنے کے حوالے سے عالمی جریدوں کی پیش گوئی پر مہر تصدیق ثبت کر دی ہے ۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 17, 2019

Students across India have been staging protests against the Narendra Modi government’s decision to enact the anti-Muslim Citizenship Act.

The Act provides natural citizenship to every single non-Muslim living in India illegally.

