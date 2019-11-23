ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the opposition parties have become an example of political hypocrisy, ARY News reported.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in her tweet lamented the opposition parties are hurling political threats to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under a new guise.

فارن میں اکاؤنٹس، کاروبار اور علاج کروانے والے اور انکے ہم نواء فارن فنڈنگ کیس میں بھی منہ کی کھائیں گے۔اپوزیشن سیاسی منافقت کی زندہ مثال بن چکی ہے۔الیکشن کمیشن پر فارم 45 اور آر ٹی ایس کے حوالے سے الزام عائد کرنے والے آج نئے بہروپ میں الیکشن کمیشن کو سیاسی دھمکیاں دے رہے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 23, 2019

Without taking anyone’s name, the SAPM said those having foreign accounts, businesses abroad, will face disappointment in the foreign funding case too.

Read more: PM Imran, Babar Awan discuss PTI foreign funding case

Earlier on November 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had accepted opposition’s application to conduct the proceedings in the foreign funding case against PTI on a daily basis from November 26.

The plea of opposition’s Rehbar Committee to conduct daily hearing of the case had been accepted by Pakistan’s supreme electoral body. The ECP had also directed the scrutiny committee to gear-up its work in this regard.

Comments

comments