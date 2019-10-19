ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says opposition parties are confused on the call of sit-in, ARY News reported on Saturday.

She said the government accepts the right of peaceful protest, but no one would be allowed to create chaos with help of militia.”The law will take due course of action in this regard”,added, the SAPM.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the provincial governments have chalked out their strategies in relation with JUI-F’s Azadi March and decision to put Mualana under house arrest, has to be taken by the provincial government.

Commenting on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that opponents’s steps failed to place Pakistan on the black list.

Earlier on October 17, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that erecting militia and armed groups were against the National Action Plan (NAP).

Addressing a press conference following a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Firdous Ashiq Awan had warned of strict action against hate speeches, inciting violence and violent protests. She said that no one will be allowed to create law and order situation in the country.

She had underscored the need for peace and stability in the country and urged the nation to observe October 27 as black day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

On Oct. 3, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that the “Azadi March” will begin on October 27 after staging protest demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

