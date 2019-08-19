Firdous Ashiq Awan lauds Pak Army’s efforts for regional peace

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism, efforts in the fight against terrorism and contributions towards regional peace, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan Army and government are on the same page for regional peace,” she said in a statement.

The Special Assistant termed the Afghan peace process as very important for regional peace, adding that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa played a key role in Afghan peace efforts.

Peace resorted in tribal areas due to the sacrifices of Pakistan army and nation. Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices to eliminate terrorism from the country, she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that nation voted for Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to get rid of hereditary politics and old system.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure for next three years.

According to a notification issued from the Prime Minister Office, the premier has taken the decision “in view of the regional security environment”.

