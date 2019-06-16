Firdous Ashiq Awan prays for Pakistan’s success against India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday sent well-wishes and prayed for the success of Pakistan team against India in the ICC World Cup clash.

اپنی کرکٹ ٹیم کی کامیابی کیلئے پاکستان دعا گوہے۔ آپ کی محنت قومی پرچم کو سربلند کرے گی۔ جذبے، پیشہ وارانہ لگن اور ٹیم ورک سے آپ انشاللہ سرخرو ہونگے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) June 16, 2019

In her tweet, she said, “The entire nation is praying for Pakistan cricket team’s success…your hard work will elevate the stature of the national flag. Your team work and professionalism will yield fruitful result” she stated.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister of Pakistan and the former World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan had advised Pakistan captain to go with specialist bowlers and batsmen and avoid opting for ‘Railu Kattas’ for the hyped up contest against the arch-rivals India.

He further suggested the team skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to bat first after winning the toss unless the pitch is damp.

“In order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because “Raillu Kattas” rarely perform under pressure – especially the intense kind that will be generated today. 2. Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat,” tweeted PM Khan on his official Twitter account.

He praised Sarfraz Ahmed for being bold and called the team fortunate to have such a leader. Moreover, he highlighted that talent or skills will not decide the most anticipated game of the World Cup, instead the mental strength will prove to be the decisive factor.

