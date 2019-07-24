Firdous Ashiq Awan urges party workers to reach Islamabad airport to welcome PM Imran

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has urged party workers to reach in large numbers at New Islamabad airport to welcome PM Imran Khan after successful US visit, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“We should give a message to the world that nation supports the leader who use to fight for them,” she said while talking to media.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader said that the nation has nothing to do with the opposition’s protest as they will celebrate ‘Accountability day’ on July 25.

Taking aim at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said that, “Bilawal should focus on the issues of Sindh as people are continuously dying in the province due to drought and aids.”

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had arrived in Doha for a brief stopover on his way back home upon completion of his US visit.

Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani received the prime minister at the Hamad International Airport.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Trade Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari and Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood are accompanying PM Khan.

During his three-day visit, the prime minister met with US President Donald Trump at White House.

