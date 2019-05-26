ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday criticized former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

In her tweet, Awan said, “Shahbaz Sharif’s chamber is empty and you are being searched here.”

“The people who fled the country are now delivering the lectures to the people, Shahbaz and Ishaq Dar should return to the country so the people can know the truth”, she concluded.

شہباز شریف صاحب “چیمبر” آپ کا خالی ہے اور آپ کی یہاں تلاش جاری ہے۔جو میدان چھوڑ کر بھاگ گئے ہیں وہ دوسروں کو دروغ گوئی کا کیا درس دے رہے ہیں؟ شہباز صاحب اسحاق ڈارکے ساتھ واپس آئیں تاکہ سچ جھوٹ کا پتہ چلے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) May 26, 2019

Yesterday, President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a press conference in London along with former finance minister Ishaq Dar had said that all opposition parties would meet after Eid for consultations.

He said it is unfortunate that our PM is deceiving public by telling them lies continuously. He had said despite difficulties 11000MW was added to national grid in previous PML-N regime.

He expressed that masses are under heavy burden of inflation and unemployment.

