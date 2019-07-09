Firdous Ashiq Awan stable after being rushed to PIMS cardiac unit ICU

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan is reportedly unwell and was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) today (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

Sources in PIMS revealed that the SAPM had been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the cardiac center of the facility.

Cardiac specialists at PIMS have performed a checkup on Awan, sources further claimed.

According to further details, Awan’s condition saw a downfall due to an allergic reaction caused by a medicine she took earlier in the day.

Awan complained of feeling panic stricken and was brought to the hospital for further tests.

Sources also unveiled that the Special Assistant to the PM was then administered an anti-allergic injection by the doctors.

Authorities at PIMS reported that Awan was out of danger and her condition had satablised.

Earlier, following the statement of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, the ‘Abbu Bachao’ (save father) movement has flopped, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcast Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said yesterday (Monday).

In a tweet on Monday, Awan said the public, with its power of voting, threw looters out of the system.

Taking a jibe at Maryam Nawaz, Awan wrote there is no restriction for the wife Safdar Awan on dreaming.

A day earlier, Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail has denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence in a video showed during her press conference.

