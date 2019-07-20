ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan today (Saturday) opined that the government had empowered institutes, ARY News reported.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform twitter, the SAPM said that the institutions had become powerful and law has come out of the clutches of the mafia.

She also claimed that politics of hereditary political families has come to an end.

Read More: PM Khan to embark on US visit through commercial flight: Firdous Ashiq Awan

The Special Assistant said the PML-N leadership that has committed massive corruption has been caught in the trap of its acts.

She said those who have looted the national exchequer have joined hands to protect their assets. She said why these people do not prove their innocence in courts instead of misleading people.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said it is strange that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself is out of parliament and he is assisting the opposition parties to remove Senate Chairman.

Read More: Firdous Ashiq Awan terms Arshad Malik’s affidavit a charge sheet against Sharif’s

Earlier on July 18 Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believes in the supremacy of law and has nothing to do with the arrest of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“PTI government believes in the supremacy of law and constitution. The incumbent government had nothing to do with the arrest of any opposition leader,” she said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

She said that those who use to control law are now himself under the rule of law, adding that there is equal law for everyone in Naya Pakistan.

Read More: Nation has rejected looters, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

“NAB had summoned and issued many notices of appearance to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi but he refuses to appear,” she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the opposition leaders were reaping what they had sown while in the power, adding that the government was least concerned about the political leaders’ arrest.

“Government is determined to ensure the supremacy of the constitution for the proper functioning of democracy,” she concluded.

Comments

comments