‘Heavy investment by Qatari Emir exhibits his confidence on PM Khan’s leadership’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Monday showed praises towards Qatari Emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for announcing $3 billion to Pakistan in term of deposit and direct investment.

“We are grateful to Qatari Emir for making direct investment and deposits up to $3 billion to Pakistan which indicates starting of a new era of bilateral relations between both countries,” said Awan while addressing a press conference.

She said that that announcement of heavy investment by the Qatari Emir exhibits his full confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Pakistan has fought a successful war against terrorism not only to make the country peaceful but also to bring peace across the world. Pakistan military troops and other institutions have rendered great sacrifices in this regards.”

She added that PM Khan is apprising the world regarding the sacrifices besides highlighting positive image of Pakistan internationally.

“PM Khan wants to promote global trade and Qatar plays an important role for investments in different sectors of the country. Pakistan gets rid of global isolation under the leadership of PM Khan.”

Awan further expressed hopes that the country will repossess its status internationally and Pakistan will successfully counter all of its economic challenges.

The special assistant said that foreign investments will help the country to get out of its economic deficit. She added that the government has eased process of visa issuance for tourists besides announcing various facilities for promoting tourism sector.

“United Nations (UN) declared Pakistan as safest state [family status] for travellers.”

She also praised media and other institutions to highlight positive image of the country.

Awan said that Qatari government has showed agreement over increasing ratio of imports of Pakistani workers, whereas, Qatar also lifted sanctions on Pakistani rice.

While answering to a question, she said that the opposition was confused in two different rhetorics and cracks among their leaders are now being visible.

