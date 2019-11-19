Firdous Ashiq Awan prays for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday prayed for early recovery of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif so that he could return back to the country and face the law, ARY News reported.

In her series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a bright example of human respect and rule of law through his conduct.

دعا گو ہیں کہ اللہ تعالی محمد نواز شریف کو صحت کاملہ عطا فرمائے۔انکی تندرستی کے لیے دعا کرتے ہیں کہ وہ جلد صحت مند ہوں تاکہ واپس آکر قانون کا سامنا کر سکیں ۔وزیراعظم عمران خان نے اپنے طرزِ عمل سے انسانی احترام اور قانون کی بالادستی کی ایک روشن مثال قائم کی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 19, 2019

The SAPM further maintained Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing the mission of national development and prosperity. Several actions for the relief of masses are on the cards.

وزیراعظم عمران خان ملکی ترقی اور عوامی خوشحالی کے مشن پر کاربند ہیں۔آنے والے دنوں میں عوامی ریلیف کے لیے بڑے ایکشن سامنے آئیں گے۔معیشت کی بحالی کے ساتھ ساتھ عوام کے لیے بھی آسانیاں بڑھتی جائیں گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 19, 2019

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif departed for London in an air ambulance, accompanied by Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Doctor Adnan Khan.

