Firdous Ashiq Awan prays for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday prayed for early recovery of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif so that he could return back to the country and face the law, ARY News reported.

In her series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a bright example of human respect and rule of law through his conduct.

The SAPM further maintained Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing the mission of national development and prosperity. Several actions for the relief of masses are on the cards.

Earlier, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif departed for London in an air ambulance, accompanied by Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Doctor Adnan Khan.

