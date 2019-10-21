ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that the Rehber Committee’s strings were being moved from inside jail, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, she lashed out at Jamiat-e-Ulema-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazalur Rehman over using seminary students for political gains and added that the government was not unaware of his political tactics. She said that Rehber Committee itself needed guidance.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that law and order situation worsen in Sindh and added that people were dying of starvation in the province. She said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in shock and could not believe that his party was vanished from Larkana.

Read More:Two JUI-F workers held over putting up Azadi March banners in Islamabad

Opposition leaders’ children did not want to come in Pakistan but they were using others’ children for politics, Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Responding to a question, Dr. Firdous said that the entire nation will observe ‘Black Day’ in solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Pakistan Army effective exposed India’s false narrative about destroying three camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Firdous said that Indian troops got a befitting response from Pakistan’s side over violation of ceasefire along the restive line of control.

She said that the entire nation was united over Kashmir issue and ready to give curt-reply to India.

Comments

comments