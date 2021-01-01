LAHORE: Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister, rode a Rescue 1122 motorcycle during a ceremony in Lahore on Friday.

A video available with ARY News shows Ms Awan riding the motorcycle with a red helmet and vest of rescue officials on as rescue men run behind her. She attended a passing parade of Rescue 1122 personnel, during which she flaunted her motorcycle skills.

Earlier, a video of her showing off martial art skills had gone viral on the internet. She was seen punching down the stack of tiles. People were left stunned after watching her martial arts expertise.

Before that, Ms Awan had surprised the people by kicking a football during a ceremony. She had also clean bowled Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar.

