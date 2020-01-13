ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan and Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani engaged in a Twitter war over the government’s tax collection measures on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said she was dismayed by the PPP leader’s lack of knowledge.

“Those who looted the nation’s wealth and managed economy on fictitious figures don’t even know that tax collection saw an increase under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” she said, adding the government collected tax amounting to 2085 billion rupees in the first half of this financial year with an increase of 16.4 percent as compared to the previous year.

Responding to her, Saeed Ghani said she was unaware not him.

“Previous year was the only year in Pakistan’s history when your inept government collected less revenue when compared with the preceding year and is far behind its tax collection target this year too,” he said.

فردوس باجی لاعلم میں نہیں آپ ہیں گذشتہ مالی سال پاکستان کی تاریخ کا واحد سال تھا جب آپکی نااہل حکومت نے پچھلے سال کے مقابلے میں کم ریوینو اکٹھا کیا اور رواں سال بھی ٹارگٹ سے بہت پیچھے ہیں اور آپ موازنہ بھی اسی بدترین اعدادوشمار سے کررہی ہیں۔

Firdous Ashiq Awan further said Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister who started a movement for tax collection and initiated working on tax reforms.

She said the government introduced an easy app for submitting annual tax returns through smart phones and now the details of travel, land transactions, withholding and vehicle are also available on FBR portal.

