Govt going all-out to attract investors, tourists: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the government is making all-out efforts to attract tourists and investors from around the world.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Saturday, she said the provision of a conducive environment to businessmen and protect their investment is the vision of the incumbent government.

The Special Assistant said a lot of job opportunities will be created through the Naya Pakistan Housing Program as forty industries are allied with construction.

She expressed the hope that overseas Pakistanis will play a vital role in the economic stability of the country through investment in various sectors.

Talking about Hunarmand Pakistan Program, she said without the support of Women no country can achieve economic stability and the Hunarmand Pakistan initiative will help them availing job opportunities.

She said Pakistan will turn into a great nation due to the skills and hard work of its citizens.

