Firdous says Pakistanis united for securing national interests

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Wednesday said the political unity for Army Act amendments exhibited parliamentary democratic norms in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said political coordination and national unity gave a clear message to the enemies of Pakistan. She said that Pakistanis are united for securing their national interests.

آرمی ایکٹ پر ملک کی تمام سیاسی قوتوں کا اتحاد اور مثبت کردار اعلیٰ پارلیمانی جمہوری روایات کا آئینہ دار ہے۔سیاسی ہم آہنگی اور قومی یکجہتی کا شاندار مظاہرہ پاکستان دشمن قوتوں کیلئے واضح پیغام ہے کہ پاکستانی قوم اہم معاملات اور قومی مفاد کے تحفظ کے لئے متحد ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 8, 2020

The special assistant urged the continuation of national unity on national matters in view of the prevailing situation of the region. She expressed hopes for witnessing the same environment in the Senate.

خطے کی صورتحال اور پاکستان کے مفاد میں ہمیں ہم آہنگی اور یکجہتی کی فضا کو مزید آگے بڑھانا ہے۔امید ہے اس مفاہمت کی فضا کی جھلک سینٹ میں نظر آئے گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) January 8, 2020

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Senate of Pakistan will vote on three bills related to the tenure of the three services chiefs today.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will present the bills in the upper house. The bills are Pakistan Army (Amendment) bill, 2020, Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) bill, 2020 and Pakistan Navy (Amendment) bill, 2020.

Yesterday, National Assembly (NA) had unanimously passed Army three Amendment Bills, pertaining to the tenure of the services chiefs.

The National Assembly met with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair. Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the all-important session.

The bills were passed by the lawmakers clause by clause.

The Pakistan People’s Party on the request of the federal government had withdrawn their proposed amendments in the act.

“After being approached by a government delegation and consulting with the rest of the opposition, the party decided to withdraw the recommendations”, PPP’s Naveed Qamar said in the NA.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence had approved the Army Act Amendment Bill on Monday. The committee had to be summoned again after it was established that the rules and regulations of parliament were violated in the January 3 session of the committee.

It may be noted that the amendments were made in line with the directions of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

