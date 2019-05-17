Firdous Ashiq Awan criticises Sharifs for plunging country into economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Special Advisor for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for plunging country into economic crisis, the country currently passing through, ARY News reported.

In her series of Tweets, she said “Sharif family badly injured country’s economy with their economic terrorism, how come they are now talking to contact masses.”

شریف خاندان نے معاشی دھشتگردی سے عوام اور معیشت کو لہو لہان کیے رکھا۔معاشی تباہ کاریوں کے بعد اب یہ کس منہ سے عوام کے پاس جانے کی بات کرتے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) May 17, 2019

“Those who affected economy for past 30 years due to their wrongdoings, want masses to suffer more”, she said in her second Tweet.

تیس سال ملکی معیشت کا جنازہ نکالنے والے عوام کا مزید تیل نکالنا چاہتے ہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) May 17, 2019

Yesterday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had given the go-ahead to launch an anti-government movement over rising inflation and devaluation of the rupee against the US dollar after Eidul Fitr.

Sources had said the PML-N supremo asked the party leaders who met him inside Kot Lakhpat Jail where he is serving his seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia case to kick off a campaign against the government over rising inflation and hike in the rupee rate against the dollar after Eid.

