Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Shehbaz Sharif to bring in-house change in his party first

ISLAMABAD: Referring to Shehbaz Sharif’s statement of in-house change, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has advised the PML-N president to bring in-house change in his party, first, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, Shahbaz Sharif is the president of the PML (N) but the decisions in his party are taken by somebody else.

شہباز شریف پہلے اپنی پارٹی میں ان ہاؤس تبدیلی لائیں پھر پارلیمان میں تبدیلی کی بات کریں۔ن لیگ کے صدر شہباز شریف ہیں لیکن فیصلے ان کی جگہ کوئی اور کرتا ہے۔کٹھ پتلی صدر ہونے سے بہتر ہے کہ پہلے اپنی پارٹی کے حقیقی صدر تو بن جائیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 5, 2019

She urged the opposition to fulfill its responsibility regarding legislation in the parliament.

ان ہاؤس تبدیلی کا بیان بلی کے خواب میں چھیچھڑے کے مترادف ہے۔ ان حسرتوں کے لئے ان سے ہمدردی ہی کی جاسکتی ہے۔ ان ہاؤس تبدیلی کی شوبازی نہ کریں، پارلیمان میں آکر قانون سازی کی ذمہ داری پوری کریں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 5, 2019

The SAPM further said in her another tweet that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI (F) chief should not make their parties hostage and rather honor their claims regarding supremacy of the parliament.

چیئرمین سینٹ تبدیل کرنے کے معاملے میں اپوزیشن کو جس ہزیمت کا سامنا کرنا پڑا وہ شاید شہباز شریف بھول گئے ہیں۔بلاول اور مولانا بھی پارلیمان کی بالادستی کے اپنے دعوؤں پر عمل کریں۔ پارلیمان میں قانون سازی سے متعلق اپنی جماعتوں کو یرغمال نہ بنائیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 5, 2019

Comments

comments