Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Shehbaz Sharif to bring in-house change in his party first

ISLAMABAD: Referring to Shehbaz Sharif’s statement of in-house change, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has advised the PML-N president to bring in-house change in his party, first, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, Shahbaz Sharif is the president of the PML (N) but the decisions in his party are taken by somebody else.

She urged the opposition to fulfill its responsibility regarding legislation in the parliament.

The SAPM further said in her another tweet that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI (F) chief should not make their parties hostage and rather honor their claims regarding supremacy of the parliament.

