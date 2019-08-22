Awan slams opposition leadership over politicising Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has once again slammed the opposition parties over running politics by using the Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In her series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan criticised former president Asif Ali Zardari, saying that the father of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had ‘remote controlled’ the previous puppet prime ministers and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership should not take political benefits of Kashmir cause to hide its corruption.

She said, “Kashmiris are sacrificing their lives for the right of self-determination. The two families should pardon the national cause to hide their corrupt practices.”

بلاول صاحب! کٹھ پتلی وزراءاعظم کو آپ کے ابو ریموٹ کے ذریعے کنٹرول کیا کرتے تھے۔اپنی کرپشن بچانے کیلئے کشمیر کاز کا سہارا نہ لیں۔ غیرت مند اور عظیم کشمیری حق خود ارادیت کیلئے اپنی جانوں کے نذرانے دے رہے ہیں۔ دو خاندان اپنی کرپشن بچانے کے لیے قومی کاز کو تو بخش دیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 22, 2019

“Bilawal should keep remember that fact for the uniform implementation of law on each citizen in ‘Naya Pakistan’. If you are talking about [cases filed against] women, then you [Bilawal] should meet [incarcerated former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif in jail to get appropriate answer of his questions.”

“Cases had been filed on Bilawal’s mother and grandmother in Nawaz’s tenure. Those harshly criticising the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should tell us the names which recommended the appointment of the chairman of the anti-corruption watchdog,” she continued.

نیب کو برا کہنے والے بتائیں نیب چیئرمین کا تقررکس نے کیا تھا؟مسئلہ نیب اور قانون کا نہیں کرتوتوں کا ہے۔ بھٹو کے وژن سے غداری بھٹو ازم پر کرپشن کا داغ لگانے والوں نے کی۔آپ کے والد اور پھوپھو قانون کی گرفت میں ہیں اور نئے پاکستان میں قانون سے کوئی بالاتر نہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 22, 2019

“This is the matter of wrongdoings but not the law and NAB. Those involved in corrupt practices were responsible of treason with Bhutto’s vision.” She added that nobody will be superior than law in the Naya Pakistan.

Earlier on August 20, Awan had strongly criticised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over politicising Kashmir issue, saying that he should also provide his performance as former chairman of Kashmir Committee for many years.

Read More: Firdous Ashiq Awan urges international community to step in for resolving IoK issue

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, slammed the cleric that Maulana Fazl had enjoyed protocol and perks as the chairman of Kashmir Committee for many years and he should present details of efforts for the independence of Kashmiris during his tenure.

“The curfew, which had been imposed on Kashmiris by [Indian prime minister] Narendra Modi, seems made an impact on your [Maulana Fazl’s] language. Why is the Maulana talking against the national interests instead of criticising Modi [illegal steps in occupied Jammu and Kashmir].”

She added that Prime Minister has emerged as the true representative of Kashmiris around the world as he had set an example for all to highlight the Kashmir issue. Awan clarified that Pakistan has grabbed diplomatic victory in UN Security Council session and defeated the Indian diplomacy.

