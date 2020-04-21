Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan says govt taking steps to protect people from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said on Tuesday that the government is taking steps to protect the people from outbreak of coronavirus and save them from hunger.

In a series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said bringing an ordinance against hoarders to protect common people from inflation and hoarding shows strong determination of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

 She said those, who are trying to exploit difficulties of the people, deserve no leniency and such elements should be treated with iron hands.

The Special Assistant said hoarders will be punished under the ordinance. She said elements involved in hoarding will be liable to imprisonment of three years and a fine of fifty percent of the value of seized goods.

