ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said on Tuesday that the government is taking steps to protect the people from outbreak of coronavirus and save them from hunger.

In a series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said bringing an ordinance against hoarders to protect common people from inflation and hoarding shows strong determination of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

آرڈیننس کےذریعےذخیرہ اندوزی سےنفع کمانےوالوں کوسزادی جائےگی۔ذخیرہ اندوزی پر3سال قیداورضبط شدہ مال کی مالیت کا 50 فیصدجرمانہ اداکرناہوگا۔یہ اقدام کرونا سے پیدا ہونےوالی صورتحال کے پیش نظر عوام کی سہولیات کیلئے کیا گیا ہے۔اشیائے ضروریہ کی بلاتعطل فراہمی حکومت کی اولین ذمہ داری ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 21, 2020

She said those, who are trying to exploit difficulties of the people, deserve no leniency and such elements should be treated with iron hands.

The Special Assistant said hoarders will be punished under the ordinance. She said elements involved in hoarding will be liable to imprisonment of three years and a fine of fifty percent of the value of seized goods.

کروناوباء سے متاثرہ افراد کیلئےریلیف کی فراہمی ہماری اولین ترجیح اورذمہ داری ہے۔ذخیرہ اندوزوں کےخلاف آرڈینینس عوام کو مہنگائی اورذخیرہ اندوزی سے بچانے کے وزیراعظم کےعزم کاواضح اظہارہے۔عوام کی مشکلات سےفائدہ اٹھانےوالےکسی رورعایت کے مستحق نہیں۔ایسےعناصرکوآہنی ہاتھوں سےنمٹاجائےگا۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 21, 2020

Comments

comments