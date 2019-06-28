Tax collection has become a national slogan of unison: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan today (Friday) claimed that the government’s initiative for tax collection was now a national slogan for unity, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, she said the credit for this achievement went to the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said it is Imran Khan who took the practical step to put Pakistan on the path of self-reliance.

“This is called patriotism,” added Awan.

Firdous Ashiq Awan continued that the Prime Minister proved through his action that being a nation we should struggle to steer the country out of current problems.

The special assistant said that the Prime Minister has taken bold decisions keeping in view the national interest.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Awan said the budget for Prime Minister Office was reduced in the new fiscal year as part of austerity drive.

She revealed an amount of 863 million rupees had been earmarked in 2019-20 budget for expenditures of Prime Minister House as compared to 986 million rupees in the previous budget.

