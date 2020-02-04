Firdous Ashiq Awan terms PM Imran’s Malaysia visit ‘historic’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday termed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ongoing visit to Malaysia as ‘historic’, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet on Tuesday, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysian Premier Mahathir Mohamad are writing a new chapter of friendship, trust, cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The special assistant said this friendship, trust and love will prove to be a new door of progress and prosperity between Pakistan and Malaysia.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کاکوالالمپورکا دورہ تاریخی اہمیت کاحامل ہے۔وزیراعظم مہاتیر محمد اوروزیراعظم عمران خان مل کر دونوں ممالک میں دوستی،اعتماد،محبت،تعاون اوراشتراک عمل کانیاباب لکھ رہے ہیں۔یہ دوستی،اعتماداورمحبت پاکستان اورملائیشیاءکےدرمیان ترقی اورخوشحالی کا نیادروازہ ثابت ہوں گے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 4, 2020

PM Khan is currently on a two-day official visit to Malaysia. He along with a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and others reached Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

This is PM Imran Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August 2018.

Pakistan, Malaysia sign Extradition Treaty

Pakistan and Malaysia on Tuesday inked an Extradition Treaty, signed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Malaysia’s law minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed witnessed the ceremony at the PM Office in Putrajaya when Qureshi and Malaysia’s Law Minister Liew Vui Keong inked the Treaty.

Malaysian premier Mahathir at a joint press conference alongside with PM Khan said the Treaty has “reinforced positive momentum in bilateral relations by enhancing security and transnational crime cooperation.”

