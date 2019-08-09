Firdous Ashiq Awan welcomes UN chief’s statement on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan has welcomed UN Secretary General’s statement on Kashmir, ARY News reported on Friday.

Awan in her tweet said, “I welcome statement given by UN Secretary-General on Kashmir dispute. This is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.”

I welcome statement given by UN Secretary General on Kashmir dispute. It accepts Pakistan’s long standing position that Kashmir is a disputed territory and this dispute can only be solved according to UN resolutions.This is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan. — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 9, 2019

In another tweet, she stated, solution of the Kashmir problem lies in the UN resolutions and it should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiri people.

This shows confidence of UN and also of world community on the principled stand taken by PM Imran Khan that his government will go to any extent in support of Kashmiri people to get them their right of self determination according to UN resolutions and wishes of Kashmiri people. — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) August 9, 2019

On Thursday, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres had expressed concern over reports of restrictions in India held Kashmir, which he said can exacerbate the human rights situation in the region.

Earlier, on Aug 5, the Indian government stripped the disputed region of its autonomy by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.

