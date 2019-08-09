Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Firdous Ashiq Awan welcomes UN chief’s statement on Kashmir

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Firdous Ashiq Awan has welcomed UN Secretary General’s statement on Kashmir, ARY News reported on Friday.

Awan in her tweet said, “I welcome statement given by UN Secretary-General on Kashmir dispute. This is a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.”

In another tweet, she stated, solution of the Kashmir problem lies in the  UN resolutions and it should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiri people.

On Thursday, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres had expressed concern over reports of restrictions in India held Kashmir, which he said can exacerbate the human rights situation in the region.

Read more: ‘Kashmir’s status to be settled under UN charter’: Guterres calls for ‘maximum restraint’

Earlier, on Aug 5, the Indian government stripped the disputed region of its autonomy by revoking Article 370 of its constitution.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

‘No change’ in Trump’s policy over occupied Kashmir

Pakistan

Will respond strongly to any misadventure from India: DG ISPR

Pakistan

Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaches China on diplomatic mission

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan chairs important cabinet meeting today


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close