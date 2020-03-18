Firdous Ashiq Awan says unity need of the hour to defeat coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said coronavirus outbreak is a national issue and called for unity to defeat it.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, she said unity is the need of the hour.

اتحاد اور یکجہتی وقت کا اہم تقاضہ ہے۔سیاسی پوائنٹ سکورنگ کی بجائے اپوزیشن کرونا کے بین الاقوامی چیلنجز سے نمٹنے کے لیے قومی کاوشوں کو تقویت دے۔یہ قومی مسئلہ ہے،ایک ہوکر اس وائرس کو شکست دینی ہے۔#COVID2019 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 18, 2020

The special assistant said the opposition should strengthen the national efforts to deal with the international challenge of coronavirus instead of resorting to political point-scoring.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said PML-N did not avoid politicizing even the sensitive issue of coronavirus.

She said the world is recognizing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s timely steps for protection and security of people, and the statement of World Health Organization is evidence to this fact.

(ن) لیگ نے ہمیشہ بیرون ملک مقیم محب وطن پاکستانیوں پہ وار کیا جو پاکستان اپنا پیسہ بھجواتے ہیں۔اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کا عمران خان کی قیادت پر اعتماد ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 18, 2020

The special assistant said PML-N always hurt patriotic overseas Pakistanis, who send their money to Pakistan. She said overseers Pakistanis have full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

