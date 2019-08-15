Firdous Ashiq Awan calls UNSC meeting on Kashmir issue as Pakistan’s diplomatic victory

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan termed the UN Security Council call for a session on Kashmir situation as a diplomatic victory of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a news conference in Peshawar, the Special Assistant said that UNSC emergency session on IoK has become possible due to the role played by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue to struggle for Kashmiris. Pakistan, under the leadership of premier, will force India to solve Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and as per the wishes of Kashmiris,” she added.

She further added that “Minorities including Sikh and Christians are in deplorable condition in India. The Kashmiri is also in terrible condition.”

Earlier In a series of tweets today (Thursday), she said Russia has also endorsed the demand of Pakistan and civilized world is taking notice of Modi government’s unilateral and illegal action.

The Special Assistant said session on Kashmir dispute by UNSC is a big blow to Indian claim that Kashmir is their internal matter.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Narendra Modi wants to commit genocide of Kashmiris in the same way Adolf Hitler did against a race.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written to the president of the Security Council, requesting to convene a meeting on Kashmir dispute.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency session in New York on Friday (tomorrow) to discuss the Kashmir issue.

