PM Imran Khan to continue war against mafias: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said on Friday that PM Imran Khan will continue the war against mafias and never steps back from retrieving money looted by the dacoits, robbers and thieves, ARY News reported,

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson should remember the time when her political party started the ‘envelope [bribe] culture’ during its tenure.

She alleged attacks on newspapers’ offices and blackmailing of newsprint staff were common in the past. Awan said people still remember the character of Saifur Rehman, who has a hobby to file fake cases against newspapers and political opponents.

The special assistant criticised opposition leadership, saying dacoits, thieves and mafias felt annoyance when the institutions start the implementation of law. She vowed that PM Khan will continue its war against mafias and never steps back from retrieving looted money from them.

On December 20, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said elements trying to create instability in the country, will fail in their sordid designs.

In series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leadership are collectively steering the country out of challenges in the most efficient manner.

She stressed that harmony and mutual trust amongst the institutions is need of the hour. “Strong institutions are imperative for country’s progress, promotion of democracy and welfare of the masses.”

Miss Awan said the country is on the track of economic stability and development.

