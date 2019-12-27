PM Imran Khan to continue war against mafias: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said on Friday that PM Imran Khan will continue the war against mafias and never steps back from retrieving money looted by the dacoits, robbers and thieves, ARY News reported,

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson should remember the time when her political party started the ‘envelope [bribe] culture’ during its tenure.

لیگی ترجمان سن لیں مافیا کی حکومت نے لفافہ کلچر شروع کیاتھا، اخبارات کے دفاتر پر حملے اور نیوزپرنٹ بلیک میلنگ کی جاتی تھی۔ لوگوں کو آج بھی سیف الرحمن کا کردار یاد ہے جب اخبارات اور سیاسی مخالفین پر جھوٹے مقدمات درج کرنا انکا مشغلہ تھا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 27, 2019

She alleged attacks on newspapers’ offices and blackmailing of newsprint staff were common in the past. Awan said people still remember the character of Saifur Rehman, who has a hobby to file fake cases against newspapers and political opponents.

The special assistant criticised opposition leadership, saying dacoits, thieves and mafias felt annoyance when the institutions start the implementation of law. She vowed that PM Khan will continue its war against mafias and never steps back from retrieving looted money from them.

اداروں کا قانون پر عمل کرنا ڈاکو، چور اور مافیا کو برا لگتا ہے۔ عمران خان کی مافیا کے خلاف جنگ جاری رہے گی۔ چورلٹیروں اور ڈاکووں کے قبضے سے قوم کا مال نکلوانا عبادت ہے، اس نیک مقصد سے پیچھے نہیں ہٹیں گے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 27, 2019

On December 20, Firdous Ashiq Awan had said elements trying to create instability in the country, will fail in their sordid designs.

In series of tweets, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leadership are collectively steering the country out of challenges in the most efficient manner.

She stressed that harmony and mutual trust amongst the institutions is need of the hour. “Strong institutions are imperative for country’s progress, promotion of democracy and welfare of the masses.”

Miss Awan said the country is on the track of economic stability and development.

