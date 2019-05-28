No tolerance towards elements trying to work against country’s peace: Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a presser today, Tuesday said that no further leeway would be given to miscreants trying to disrupt hard earned peace in the tribal region, reported ARY News.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting said that the cabinet condemns Waziristan check post attack and prays for the departed souls, she emphasized that some elements are working against peace building measures being undertaken in the tribal areas.

“The Prime Minister has personally addressed matters in the tribal areas, he has empathised with the people,” Awan said.

She revealed that a fund worth Rs.102 billion has been allocated for the merged region erstwhile FATA.

She re-iterated that whosoever challenges the writ of the state will be met with consequences, she told the media that a report was put forth the cabinet pertaining to implementation on issued orders.

“There have been 42 cabinet meetings since the formation of the new government, 819 orders have been issued in the meetings thus far. 584 of the 819 orders have been implemented,” Awan told.

Firdous confessed that child rape cases had seen a rapid rise, the PM has issued clear directions in this regard to stop the menace from spreading further.

“To put an end to child rape, concerned ministries will take necessary measures,” said Awan.

“A fund made for development, rebuilding and relocating earthquake affected has been misused, the officer responsible for disbursing the funds to the deserving has 17 properties of his own which have been seized,” Awan continued.

Awan said that all the ways employed and people involved in looting the country would be exposed.

Talking about the upcoming budget Awan said that the country was going through tough financial times and the difficulties may continue for a while.

“We have to go through a tough period during the days of and after the budget announcement, Financial advisor Hafeez Sheikh has presented the finance bill in front of the cabinet.”

“The budget will be presented on June 11,” told Awan.

Awan said that the PM has given clear directions to minimize the burden of the struggling economy on the poor. Awan also said that positive results have started to show after the government’s efforts to stabilize the dwindling economy.

Awan said that the stock market’s position is improving with time. “We used to import everything needed for our everyday use.”

“A major chunk of the budget allocation goes towards the provinces due to the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award,” Awan stated.

She added that the having a financial team has made a positive impact on the value of the rupee and has seen new records being made in the stock market every day.

The cabinet was also briefed about an export policy which will help minimizing the trade deficit, Awan told the proceeding.

She stressed that local industries need to be strengthened and more taxes would be levied on the tobacco industries, the money earned from this would be used for health care.

She also said that the annual Hajj quota has seen an increase this year after the Prime Minister made a personal request to the Saudi crown prince.

She explained that the government deems the government Hajj mission a holy deed and Hajj scandals in the past have been unfortunate.

