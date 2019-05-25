Investigations are underway in the recent salacious video scandal involving chairman NAB, Firdous Ashiq Awan expanding upon the subject levied the burden of proof over media channel responsible for bringing the controversy to the forefront, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan in a media appearance on ARY’s current affairs talk show ‘Sawal Yeh hai’ opined that the Bureau is investigating the video and audio in question, “the onus of proving the allegations lie on the media channel which aired and hyped the issue.”

PML-N stalwart Malik Ahmad Khan in a presser today, Saturday announced legal action against chairman of the anti-graft watchdog for leveling “baseless” allegations against Shehbaz Sharif in a TV interview.

Awan further revealed that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had issued a notice to the private media channel responsible for airing the divisive audio/video against chairman NAB.

Awan questioned the intentions behind the controversy saying: “I want to know what agenda drives this controversy, why a new Pandora’s box is being opened.”

Read More: NAB Chairman controversy hatched by PML-N: Firdous Ashiq Awan

“If the channel responsible for airing the notorious scandal fails to provide proof’s to back up their claims then the channel owner will have to suffer legal consequences, warned Awan.

Awan added: “it must be investigated that who is the ultimate beneficiary of this controversy.”

Answering a question regarding PTI’s own workers being under investigations for corruption the media advisor said that Babar Awan is the only party leader who was served with a reference by NAB.

She also alleged that PML-N during their tenure wanted to control NAB according to their whims.

Speaking about the juxtaposition of the NAB chairman controversy to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Awan was of the opinion that someone’s personal life is not a matter of concern for the PM and rubbished conspiracy theories attaching him to the ‘leak’.

Comments

comments