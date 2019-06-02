Politicians who owe their career to nepotism trying to politicise Welfare initiatives: Awan

Addressing the media during a briefing Firdous Ashiq Awan opined that some people have tried to politicise the plight of needy children of S.O.S village, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan while visiting the S.O.S village, claimed to be the world’s largest orphaned child charity said that the government has gone out of it’s way to support and address the needs of the needy.

“The government is trying it’s utmost to help welfare activities in the country even through non-governmental channels, said Awan.”

“The Prime Minister holds a vision to help the oppressed and neglected.”

Awan recognized and appreciated the efforts being put forth by the S.O.S village organization to provide and take care of orphaned children.

“The children in S.O.S village are being given quality education along with all the basic necessities needed for a growing child, Awan continued.

She said that, “two politicians who have climbed the ranks and gained positions in politics due to nepotism have tried to disparage the good name of S.O.S village and all the good work the organization has been doing.”

“Politicians have tried to use the organization to attain political objectives, this cannot continue,” Awan said in closing.

