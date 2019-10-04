Web Analytics
Firdous Ashiq Awan condemns Bilawal’s statements against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday strongly condemned the irresponsible statements of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto against state institutions.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM advised the PPP leader to hold his father and aunt responsible for his drowning politics. State institutions are responsible for the country’s defence and lauded their sacrifices.

Awan in her other tweet, said, “Irresponsible statements of  Bilawal clearly shows that he has nothing to say in defence regarding the corruption of his party leaders.”

Earlier in the day, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had called the recent meeting of Afghan Taliban delegation in Pakistan’s foreign office, a good omen.

