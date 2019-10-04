Firdous Ashiq Awan condemns Bilawal’s statements against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday strongly condemned the irresponsible statements of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto against state institutions.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM advised the PPP leader to hold his father and aunt responsible for his drowning politics. State institutions are responsible for the country’s defence and lauded their sacrifices.

بلاول صاحب! ڈوبتی سیاست کا ملبہ ابو اور پھوپھو جی کی کرپشن پر ڈالیں،اداروں کو متنازع نہ بنائیں۔ ہمارے قومی سلامتی کے ادارے ملکی دفاع کے ضامن ہیں۔دہشت گردی کے خلاف جنگ اور قیام امن کے لیے انہوں نے لازوال قربانیاں دیں۔آپ کو عوام کا نہیں لوٹی دولت ہاتھ سے جانے کا درد ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 4, 2019

Awan in her other tweet, said, “Irresponsible statements of Bilawal clearly shows that he has nothing to say in defence regarding the corruption of his party leaders.”

بلاول کی اداروں کے متعلق غیر ذمہ دارانہ گفتگو کی مذمت کرتے ہیں۔ بلاول کے غیر ذمہ دارانہ بیانات ثبوت ہے کہ کرپشن مقدمات میں انکے پاس کوئی قانونی دفاع موجود نہیں۔کرپشن کا دفاع ہو بھی کیا سکتا ہے؟ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had called the recent meeting of Afghan Taliban delegation in Pakistan’s foreign office, a good omen.

