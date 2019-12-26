Dr. Firdous condemns Indian shelling on civilians along LoC  

ISLAMABAD: Condemning unprovoked Indian firing on civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC), Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that it showed Indian army’s callousness and barbarism.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Dr. Firdous paid rich tribute to the valiant people living along the LoC, the special assistant said they are facing the enemy shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for defence of the motherland. She said, “We salute to their sacrifices.”

لائن آف کنٹرول پر بسنے والے بہادر عوام کو خراج تحسین پیش کرتے ہیں جو دفاع وطن کیلئے اپنی مسلح افواج کے ساتھ شانہ بشانہ سینہ سپر ہیں۔ان کی قربانیوں کو سلام پیش کرتے ہیں۔

2/1 — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 26, 2019

Dr. Firdous said the special package announced by the cabinet for the families residing along the line of control (LoC) will contribute to their welfare.

She said besides assistance through ration scheme under Ehsaas Programme, 33498 families will be given Rs5,000 during every three months and payment of this amount will continue for one year.

Earlier in the day, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider had condemned the cease-fire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) that claimed lives of two Pakistan Army personnel.

He had condoled with the families of the two martyred army personnel and had said that the Pakistan Army had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for safeguarding the homeland.

