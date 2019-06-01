Web Analytics
Dr. Firdous criticises Bilawal’s ‘double standards’

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Criticising Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday said that the PPP chairman adopted ‘double standards’ for personal interest.  

Responding to Bilawal’s statement, Dr. Firdous said that the PPP leader condemned attack on Pakistan Army in North Waziristan today but few days earlier he had been insisting for production orders of Mohsin Dawar in the assembly.

She asked the PPP chairman to refrain from politics on martyrs’ blood and added that he did not know that it was not the forum of politics. In a series of tweets, she said that the government would not allow terrorists to get strength in the country.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that supporting Mohsin Dawar, a leader Pashtun Tahafuz Movemen,  and condemning attack on Pakistan Army showed Bilawal’s ‘double standards’.

