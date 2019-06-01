ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan defended on Saturday the recent hike in prices of petroleum products saying the government has thus far given Rs60 billion subsidy to offset the effect of rising fuel prices in the international market.

“The government has given Rs60 billion subsidy on petroleum products in order to provide relief to the masses and protect them from the impact of rising prices,” she said in a series of tweets.

“Those who looted the national kitty mercilessly are shedding crocodile tears over fuel prices,” she added.

Ms Awan said “missing” Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s statement from London is no less than a mockery. While they amassed wealth, the nation and economy suffered losses, she added.

She said, “Corruption eleven that sucked the country and people dry are playing with emotions of the people to ask for pardon for their sins.”

Earlier today, Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz lashed out at the ruling PTI over the recent hike in prices of petroleum products and termed it enmity with the public.

The PML-N leader in a statement condemned the government’s move to push up fuel prices saying it instead of providing relief to the masses on the occasion of Eidul Fitr deprived them of their joys.

“It is evident from the hike that economic terrorism has been imposed on the country,” he claimed, adding the people have been deceived in the name of relief, which is being exposed.

Hamza said the recent hike in fuel prices will add to a tsunami of inflation.

