Firdous denies witch-hunt of opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday the incumbent government has nothing to do with recent arrests of opposition leaders.

Speaking in ARY News show Bakhabar Savera, she said the people wanted the accountability of political leaders involved in plundering the national kitty in order to bring an end to corrupt practices in the country.

The special assistant said the government was determined to ensure the rule of law.

The country faced an existential threat because of rampant corruption, she opined, adding that a corruption free country and society are indispensible for progress.

Ms Awan, slamming previous governments, said loans worth Rs24000 billion were piled up over the past decade. She said the people of the country knew the truth and therefore, can’t be misled.

In a statement on June 20, she had criticised Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif saying he is in a confused state of mind. When he talked about political reconciliation, members of his party having ultra political ideologies became his obstacle, she added.

His mental confusion is evident from his speech in the National Assembly, the special assistant said and added on one hand, he offered a charter of democracy and on the other he threatened not to let the government function.

