Dr Firdous dubs Rana Sanaullah ‘champion’ of fake police encounters   

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah Khan was the ‘champion’ of fake police encounters, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony, Dr Firdous said that Sanaullah had got killed hundreds of innocent people in fake police encounters and added that he was also involved in narcotics business. She alleged PML-N of portraying a drug peddler as hero. The special assistant said that the government was committed to apprehend the drug peddlers and their facilitators.

Speaking on the accession, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a ray of hope for vulnerable segments of the society.

Read More: ANF apprehends Rana Sanaullah near Lahore

Dr Firdous said that the basic purpose of ‘Ehsas’ program was to provide social safety to the poor and added that it was the government’s responsibility to provide justice to the people.

Criticizing the former governments, she said that they had put the country under heavy burden of debt. She said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had brought the country on the brink of economic disaster.

The two parties named charter of corruption as charter of democracy, Dr Firdous said and added that they were also involved in “match fixing” in politics.

She said that PM Imran Khan challenged status quo and added that her party would not let anyone to commit corruption in the country.

