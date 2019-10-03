Firdous Ashiq Awan asks Fazal not to use Madressah students as human shield

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday asked Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman not to use students of ‘Madressah’ as human shield, ARY News reported.

Taking on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, to respond to Maulana’s announcement of Azadi March on October 27, she said, hitting the roads against PM Imran Khan is just like to give license of corruption.

مولانا صاحب! قومی خزانے کو بے رحمی سے لوٹنے والوں کو بچانے کیلئے اسلام اور قانون کی مخالف سمت نہ کھڑے ہوں۔عمران خان کے خلاف سڑک پر نکلنے کا مطلب کرپشن کو لائسنس دینے کے مترادف ہے۔مولانا سیاست مدارس کے معصوم بچوں کے سر پر نہ کریں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 3, 2019

She further wrote Maulana Sahab avoid doing politics on students of religious seminaries, as this against the democratic norms.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

Read more: JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’ will divide PML-N into two factions: Sheikh Rasheed

JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had announced that party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“We will gather at D-Chowk,” he had said and added, “The country is facing economic crisis due to the faulty policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.”

