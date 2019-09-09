ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan condemned the attack of Indian troops on a Muharram procession in occupied Kashmir.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said the attack of Indian forces on a procession paying homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in occupied Kashmir is a continuation of Karbala tragedy.

The special assistant described the attack as the worst form of Indian state terrorism.

Despite the worst siege and curfew imposed by the Indian occupying forces, she said the people of occupied Kashmir revived the spirit of Karbala by coming out of their homes. The flag-bearers of Hussainiyat challenged the Indian oppression and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to stand up for the righteousness, Awan added.

She said fascist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deprived innocent Kashmiris of the religious freedom as well as basic constitutional, democratic and human rights.

Awan asserted that Pakistan strongly condemns the Indian oppression and detention of the mourners.

Yesterday, several people were injured after Indian troops resorted to brute force on Kashmiris who defied curfew and other restrictions and participated in Muharram processions in different areas of the occupied territory, as per Kashmir Media Service.

