Firdous lauds Bilawal over ‘unconditional support’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan welcomed on Tuesday PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement in which he pledged “unconditional support” to the government’s efforts to engage the global community.

In a tweet, she said she lauds the PPP leader’s positive thinking.

All political parties’ forging unity to protect national interests will result in the defeat of the country’s enemies and add to the national flag’s sanctity, the special assistant added.

بلاول بھٹو کی دنیا کے ساتھ تعلقات استوار کرنے کی حکومتی کاوشوں کی حمایت خوش آئند ہے ۔بلاول کی مثبت سوچ کو سراہتے ہیں ۔ملکی مفاد کے تحفظ میں تمام سیاسی جماعتوں کا یکجا ہونا ہی ملک دشمن قوتوں کی شکست اور سبز ہلالی پرچم کی حرمت کا باعث بنے گا۔ https://t.co/DOK5Br6rnR — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 23, 2019

Earlier today, the PPP chairman tweeted: “I‘ve many reservations about our PM, his undemocratic politics & economically fatal polices. I also believe much of his conduct abroad particularly his jalsa is unbecoming of a PM who is supposed to represent not just PTI.”

“Having said that in the greater national interest everyone should support Pakistan’s efforts to engage the world. I therefor unconditionally support governments efforts. Will always provide constructive criticism when needed but will always support [Pakistan] first,” he said in another tweet.

Comments

comments