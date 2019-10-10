Web Analytics
Dr. Firdous urges people to join human chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris       

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Madaris Students

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Thursday urged the people from all walks of life to participate in the formation of the human chain in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, ARY News reported.

Dr. Firdous, taking to the social networking website Twitter, said that the human chain will be formed on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad at 3pm tomorrow to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

 

She said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is an ambassador of Kashmiris people and is standing firmly on every front for their right to self-determination.”

Read More: Human chain to be formed at D-Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday (tomorrow) to highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

A meeting chaired by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad had reviewed the arrangements made to observe the day.

In his remarks, Ali Amin Gandapur had said a human chain will be formed at D-Chowk, Islamabad, to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

