Dr. Firdous urges people to join human chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris       

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Thursday urged the people from all walks of life to participate in the formation of the human chain in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, ARY News reported.

Dr. Firdous, taking to the social networking website Twitter, said that the human chain will be formed on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad at 3pm tomorrow to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی ہدایت پر مقبوضہ جموں کشمیر کے مظلوموں کے ساتھ اظہار یکجہتی کے لئے وفاقی دارلحکومت میں انسانی ہاتھوں کی زنجیر بنائی جائے گی۔یہ زنجیر کل بروز جمعہ سہ پہر 3 بجے ایکسپریس چوک سے ڈی چوک تک بنائی جائے گی۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) October 10, 2019

She said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is an ambassador of Kashmiris people and is standing firmly on every front for their right to self-determination.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday (tomorrow) to highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

A meeting chaired by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad had reviewed the arrangements made to observe the day.

In his remarks, Ali Amin Gandapur had said a human chain will be formed at D-Chowk, Islamabad, to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

