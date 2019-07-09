Firdous says she is quite well

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says she is quite well and will resume her duty from tomorrow.

“Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah Almighty I am quite well now and from tomorrow I will resume my official responsibilities,” she tweeted.

She expressed gratitude to the people who sent her messages of best wishes and prayed for her speedy recovery.

الحمدللّٰہ صحت یاب ہوں۔کل سے اپنے سرکاری فرائض کی انجام دہی شروع کر دوں گی۔آپ سب کی دعاؤں اور نیک تمناؤں کے ڈھیروں پیغامات کا شکریہ۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 9, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, the special assistant was shifted to PIMS after her health deteriorated during a meeting of the federal cabinet.

She was stated to be suffering from a severe allergic reaction.

