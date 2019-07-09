Web Analytics
Firdous says she is quite well

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says she is quite well and will resume her duty from tomorrow.

“Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah Almighty I am quite well now and from tomorrow I will resume my official responsibilities,” she tweeted.

She expressed gratitude to the people who sent her messages of best wishes and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Earlier on Tuesday, the special assistant was shifted to PIMS after her health deteriorated during a meeting of the federal cabinet.

She was stated to be suffering from a severe allergic reaction.

