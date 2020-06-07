Firdous Shamim blasts PPP over water scarcity in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi is facing 450 million gallon water shortage per day, Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said in a media talk here on Sunday.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved the K-IV water project in year 2014, the PTI leader said.

“The route of the project changed to enhance prices of lands owned by favorites,” Naqvi alleged.

The project, which is badly required to be completed to resolve water crisis in Karachi, delayed and its costs also increased, Sindh opposition leader said.

He held the People’s Party government in Sindh responsible for delay in completion of the K-IV project adding that the PPP didn’t show seriousness over the water crisis in Karachi.

It is to be noted that Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Asadullah Khan recently stated that only 45 per cent water was available for the people of Karachi.

He said the consumption of water has increased in the city due to hot weather and large number of people washing their hands frequently amid coronavirus threat.

He said the situation of the water scarcity will be settled as the temperature becomes normal. He said that only seven water hydrants are operating in the city legally and for the rest orders have been passed for an action.

In order to meet the demand of the water in Karachi, K-IV water project, a municipal infrastructure project, being jointly developed by the provincial and federal governments.

The estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs.25.5 billion, while the project is designed to provide 650 million gallons of water daily to Karachi in three phases. The water will be supplied from Keenjhar Lake to the metropolis through three water canals.

