Firdous Shamim Naqvi sees arrest of Sindh CM in the near future

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Friday said that Murad Ali Shah will be arrested soon, ARY News reported.

“I am not giving any deadline for Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s arrest, but will say that he would be imprisoned soon,” said Naqvi while speaking to the media in Hyderabad.

The PTI leader said that the people who were involved in fake bank accounts and Omni groups cases would be brought to justice.

Read More: Election commission unveils assets of Sindh lawmakers

Criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party, Firdous Shamim reminded the real name of PPP as ‘Papa, Phuppo, Pappu’ party. He said that there are some politicians in PPP which are respectable.

Commenting over the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah the opposition leader was of the view that the PML-N leader has contacts with drug peddlers.

