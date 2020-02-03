KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly’s opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday penned a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, opposing Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s request for removal of IG Sindh Kaleem Imam, ARY News reported.

He wrote a letter in response to the chief minister’s third letter to the premier to replace the incumbent IG.

Naqvi stated in his letter that the Sindh government can’t change the IG before he completes a three-year period as per the police act.

He alleged the provincial government’s decision to remove the top cop is based on mala fide intentions.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had earlier on Saturday wrote a third letter to Prime Minister Khan to remove Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam and pick anyone of the five names recommended by the provincial government for the coveted slot.

The chief minister said the federal cabinet’s Jan 28 decision to put the issue on hold is a violation of a 1993 agreement. He insisted that anyone of the five names floated for the post be chosen to replace the incumbent IG.

CM Murad said Kaleem Imam’s attitude is breeding hatred in the province as he has been mocking the provincial government with his non-serious and rude attitude.

