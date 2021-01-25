KARACHI: Speaker Sindh Assembly (SA) Agha Siraj Durrani on Monday accepted the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the provincial assembly’s opposition leader.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi was asked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, earlier this month.

The requisition to notify Haleem Adil Sheikh as PA opposition leader would be submitted today by the PTI lawmakers. him as the new PA opposition leader.

According to sources Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership had expressed reservations over the nomination of Haleem Adil Sheikh for the position.

Naqvi had said in a statement that he tendered resignation as the Sindh Assembly’s opposition leader and he had also sent the copy of his resignation to the prime minister through WhatsApp.

He had said that the responsibility of the opposition leader was given by the PTI leadership. Naqvi also congratulated Haleem Adil Sheikh for being appointed as the new opposition leader.

