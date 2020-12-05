Firdous Ashiq Awan smashes stack of tiles with punch

LAHORE: In a surprising incident, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday smashed a stack of tiles into pieces with her bare-handed strike in Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Firdous Ashiq Awan was invited to a ceremony during which she performed her martial arts skills. In a video, obtained by ARY News, the special assistant to Punjab CM can be seen punching down the stack of tiles. People were left stunned after watching her martial arts expertise.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking to journalist, Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “I smashed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).” She said that she broke the tiles while keeping in mind the PDM.

Criticizing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz, she said,” The government is not going anywhere but you are going to jail.”

Inspiration for girls in sports 🥊⚽⛹️‍♀️😀

pic.twitter.com/SsmSHItXVl — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) December 5, 2020



It is pertinent to mention here that Firdous Ashiq Awan had surprised the people by kicking a football during a ceremony a few days back. Earlier, she had clean bowled Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar.

