Dr Firdous terms Murad Ali Shah ‘puppet CM’

HAFIZABAD: In a hard-hitting response to the opposition’s criticism, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday dubbed Syed Murad Ali Shah a ‘puppet chief minister’, ARY News reported.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Hafizabad Press Club at Hafizabad, Dr Firdous termed the entire Pakistan Peoples Party as ‘puppet party’.

She said that people were dying owing to unavailability of dog-bite vaccine in Larkana, adding that Karachi, a city which was once known as ‘city of lights’, has been transformed into heaps of garbage dumps.

Dr Firdous said, “Butto is alive in Sindh but poor people were dying of starvation.”

Read More: Bilawal bashes PM Khan in latest tweet

The special assistant said that entire Sind was portraying a picture of ‘Mohen-jo-daro’. She said that Asif Ali Zardari buried the ideology of Bhutto and uplifted the doctrine of corruption.

She held the former rulers responsible for the prevailing dearness saying that it is the result of their ruthless expenses, plunder and extravaganza.

Dr Firdous said the PTI government is taking effective measure to ensure the provision of justice to the people in accordance with its manifesto. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has steered the country out of crises and the economy is thriving day by day.

Talking about journalists’ issues, Dr Firdous said the government is committed to promote journalism and resolve their problems. She said a uniform policy is being evolved to provide medical facility to journalists across Pakistan through health card.

The special assistant also announced a grant of Rs1mn for upgradation of Hafizabad Press Club to the level of National Press Club of Islamabad.

Comments

comments